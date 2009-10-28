Android 2.0 SDK launched by Google

Google has released the SDK for Android 2.0, with an official video showing off what the second iteration of the open mobile OS will bring.

Android has already proven to be hugely popular for handset manufacturers, and the 2.0 build brings a whole host of improvements.

Overhaul

They include an overhaul of the contacts and email synchronization, exchange support, combined inboxes for mail and search through both SMS and MMS.

Camera phones will now have the option of built in flash support as well as digital zoom, white balance and macro focus.

The browser has been given a makeover, which includes HTML5 support and Bluetooth 2.1 is now supported.