OnePlus 8T design revealed in official video

OnePlus has taken a big step forward in its apparent mission to have nothing left to unveil at the official OnePlus 8T launch, as it has just shown off the design of the phone in a video.

The video and accompanying forum post show the OnePlus 8T in an Aquamarine Green shade, which is a new color for the company, and you can see that the glass back has a glossy look and slightly curved edges.

There’s a large camera block in the top left corner, with writing on it that also reveals a 48MP sensor with optical image stabilization. The right edge is also visible and has what’s likely the power button and a slider to silence the phone.

It's almost Amazon Prime Day

Read our full OnePlus 8 Pro review

See what we think of the OnePlus Nord

The forum post meanwhile goes into more detail about the glass back, claiming that it’s designed to be thin yet sturdy, and able to reduce fingerprint accumulation.

So there’s a lot here, and while the company hasn’t yet shown the front of the OnePlus 8T, it has previously revealed that the phone has a 6.55-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate – oh, and that there’s a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging, and that the phone will run Android 11 out of the box.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting handset then, but one that there might not be much left to learn about during the October 14 announcement. Still, OnePlus might have some surprises up its sleeve – or maybe it’s just getting ahead of the iPhone 12, which is being unveiled on October 13.