One of the best value gaming laptops right now is a Dell business notebook

One of Dell’s best gaming laptops can’t be found on the site's home page - instead it's hidden away in the business section.
It's fair to ask why the Dell G3 15 3590 is considered a business device by the Austin-based vendor. It's a well configured workstation and comes with Windows 10 Pro by default (which you can remove for a further saving), but it doesn’t have a vPro sticker and its main features are heavily gaming oriented.
Sold at $1134.32 (after the downgrade to Windows 10 Home) at the time of writing, the G3 is certainly a competitively-priced option for gamers.
Dell G3 15 3590 - $1134.32 at Dell
A stunning piece of hardware. Sure, it's sold as a business laptop (complete with Windows 10 Pro and McAfee SBS) but it will capture the imagination of IT administrators looking for a mobile workstation that's good for more than just work. It's far cheaper than comparable gaming laptops from Dell, so you’d be foolish not to consider picking it up.
It boasts a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 TI with 6GB GDDR6 memory, 16GB DDR4 (in dual channel configuration), 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, plus a 12-month subscription to McAfee Small Business Security software.
The G3 comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display and plenty of ports and connectors. It has a Qualcomm wireless chipset and the device is powered by a 51Whr battery.
While it doesn’t come with a Quadro card, which would make it into a true mobile workstation, its GTX 1660 TI GPU should be powerful enough for tasks such as video editing or image retouching.
Overall, this is an incredibly versatile laptop for those looking to play as hard as they work.
