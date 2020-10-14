Here’s the cheapest laptop with a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and it’s not even an Amazon Prime Day deal

Dell G5 15 - $1,411.19 direct

The G5 15 from Dell is a stunning piece of hardware that will capture the imagination of anyone looking for a mobile workstation that's good for more than just work. It's far cheaper than comparable laptops with an RTX 2070 GPU, so you’d be foolish not to consider it.View Deal

Companies including MSI, Gigabyte and Asus have all embraced the combination of work and recreation, often merging the two functions into one product line. Even Nvidia announced it is sunsetting the professional Quadro brand, essentially folding it into GeForce.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the Dell G5 15 is presented as a gaming laptop, yet comes with Windows 10 Pro (as an optional upgrade).

What makes the G5 15 special? It is the cheapest laptop that comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 card, which has 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design and a 6-core Intel Core i7-10750H.

The machine also features 16GB RAM (in dual channel configuration), a 512GB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch full HD display and plenty of connectivity - we counted a staggering 11 ports in all. It also has a Killer Wi-Fi 6 wireless chipset and is powered by a 68Whr battery.

This well-configured workstation comes with Windows 10 Pro by default (which you can remove for a further saving), but it doesn’t have a vPro sticker and its main features are heavily gaming-oriented.

While it doesn’t come with a Quadro card, which would make it into a true mobile workstation, its GTX 1660 TI GPU should be powerful enough for tasks such as video editing or image retouching .

Overall, this is an incredibly versatile laptop for those looking to play as hard as they work.

