Nvidia’s next GPU could be the GTX 1660 Super to take on budget AMD graphics cards

Fresh rumors suggest that Nvidia could be working on a GTX 1660 Super graphics card, which would be an affordable sub-$300 GPU designed to take on AMD’s budget GPUs.

While Nvidia has a pretty unassailable lead when it comes to high-end GPUs, AMD’s more affordable offerings have been winning over budget-conscious gamers who cannot afford Nvidia’s expensive GPUs, and it seems like this could be the company’s bid to win back customers.

According to the rumors, the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super would be a ‘Super’ variant of its GTX 1660 GPU, and would be a low-end graphics card based on its Turing architecture, with the same TU116-300 die and 1,408 CUDA core count as the original GPU.

The major upgrade appears to be when it comes to memory – if the rumors are to be believed – with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super having 6GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory, compared to the 6GB of 8Gbps GDDR5 VRAM found in the current GTX 1660.

The rumor suggests that when the GTX 1660 Super comes to market, Nvidia will continue to sell the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti. If that’s true, then Nvidia will have plenty of sub-$300 GPUs to choose from – perhaps evidence of how much of a threat AMD’s budget offerings are posing.

GTX 1650 Ti could also be coming

The same rumors suggest that Nvidia is also preparing to launch a GTX 1650 Ti, which will boost the CUDA core count from 896 on the GTX 1650 to 1,152. The more CUDA cores a GPU has, the better the performance, so if those rumors are true, the GTX 1650 Ti should provide a nice upgrade.

Remember, these are unverified reports, so take this all with a pinch of salt, but it does make sense that Nvidia would look to battle AMD on the budget side of things, since its got the high-end market sewn up.

With rumors of AMD Navi 14 cards coming to provide even better performance for less money, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see some new low-end GPUs from Nvidia to counter Team Red.

Via TechSpot