Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti Desktop GPUs are on the horizon

We reported earlier this week that a new RTX 3050 Ti GPU was joining Nvidia’s lineup of mobile graphics cards for budget-friendly gaming laptops. We suspiciously didn’t hear anything regarding a desktop version of the card for DIY PC builders and upgrades, but it looks like an official announcement could be on the horizon.



This is in addition to existing rumors that we’ll soon be seeing the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti launching on May 26 2021. With three new graphics cards up for grabs, and Bitcoin falling in value, will we finally be able to buy a new GPU?

