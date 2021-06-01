Nvidia Computex 2021 live blog: is it time for the RTX 3080 Ti?

Welcome to our Nvidia Computex 2021 liveblog. On June 1 at 1AM ET, 6AM BST, 3PM AEST, Nvidia will be taking to the stage to talk about its vision of the future, and there are strong rumors swirling that we'll see two new graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Even if that doesn't happen, it's always worth tuning in to see what Team Green has in store for us gamers, as well as its plans for artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and much more.

If you want to watch along, check out our how to watch the Nvidia Computex 2021 keynote guide.

We'll be watching and bringing you all the latest news and commentary throughout the keynote. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Computex 2021 is a virtual event this year, so while we won't be live from Taipei, we'll bring you all the important news right here.

Nvidia GeForce Computex 2021 live blog

All times in Taipei Standard Time

13:29 - That's it from Jeff Fisher. Now it's Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing. This is where the keynote gets more into the business/AI side of things, and to be honest, we were here for the rumored GPU news... and Nvidia delivered!

(Image credit: Nvidia)

13:25 - Sooo those GPUs sound pretty great, offering potential big performance gains over their non-Ti versions. The price for the RTX 3070 Ti seems pretty good, but that RTX 3080 Ti price... ouch. That's an expensive GPU.

13: 24 - And here's another one! Again the rumors were true, the RTX 3070 Ti is real, and coming, starting at $599!

13:22 - The rumors seem to be pretty spot on. 12GB of VRAM, and will be available on June 3 for $1,199.

13:21 - The RTX 3080 Ti is the 'best gaming GPU' from Nvidia, it claims. The RTX 3090 being more for enthusiasts. One and a half times more powerful than the RTX 2080 Ti.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

13:20 - Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti!!! It's real!

13:19 - Apart from a glimpse of the new Alienware laptop, and some game announcements, there's not been a huge amount of new stuff here. At the moment, this keynote feels more like a summary of what Nvidia has been up to. Give us a glimpse of the future!

13:17 - Announcing 'world's most powerful sub 16mm gaming laptop' from Alienware. We'll get more info at Alienware's event. Looks lovely! Probably very expensive. Yey!

13:15 - Fisher is now talking about RTX-powered laptops. DLSS really does help with gaming laptops, allowing them to hit higher FPS.

13:14 - Now getting Nvidia Reflex stuff. '12 out of the top 15 competitive esports games support Nvidia Reflex' according to Fisher. This feature reduces latency in games, making games even more responsive, and which could give players a big advantage. More monitors are now supporting the tech, and you can plug a mouse into the monitor to measure latency and improve it.

(Image credit: nvidia)

13:12 - Oooh Red Dead Redemption II is getting DLSS. One of the best looking games in the world, that could be a bit of a game changer, especially for people with lower powered RTX GPUs.

13:10 - Now some exclusive new footage from Icarus, which is the new game from the team behind DayZ. Looks a bit like rust, where you're surviving in a hostile environment.

13:09 - It looks good! Now Rainbow Six Siege is getting DLSS as well. Big improvements to FPS according to the video, which of course is important for any competitive game. DLSS is 'coming soon'.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

13:07 - Fisher is bigging up RTX as 'The New Standard'. Dying 1983 is a new game supporting RTX ray tracing and DLSS. Now there's an exclusive look at this game from Chinese developers.

13:03 - No messing around, we're straight into the gaming announcements. First is a sizzle reel of all RTX-enabled games. "Everyone born this year will be a gamer," Jeff Fisher, GeForce Senior Vice Presiden claims. Big claim.

(Image credit: Nvidia )

13:01 - Nvidia misses Taipei. So do I :( so they flew in using Microsoft Flight Simulator!

12:59 - Less than a minute to go! Hype!

12:41 - Taking a look at the responses to Nvidia's tweets about the event (because it's 5:41am here and what else is there to do?), and while there are plenty of people excited about the possibility of new GPUs, there's also a lot of people commenting on why Nvidia would release new graphics cards when it's so difficult to buy existing ones. If (and this is a big 'if', as nothing has been confirmed) Nvidia announces new GPUs today, it'll also have to explain how it is going to make them available to people.

12:33 - As you can see from the tweet below, Nvidia's social media channels are hyping up today's event. This bodes well when it comes to an exciting keynote, could those new GPU rumors be true?

Tomorrow. https://t.co/qwa49r4gLy pic.twitter.com/1Z6h6nWiZMMay 30, 2021 See more

12:24 - Good morning/evening/whenever the heck it is. I'm writing up this live blog from the UK, which means it's horribly early in the morning. While this would be a little more bearable if I was in Taiwan, the excitement of possibly seeing new GPUs from Nvidia makes up for the early start!