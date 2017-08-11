Netflix is working hard to keep Disney's content on its streaming platform

After Disney recently announced that it would be pulling its content from Netflix in favor of launching its own streaming service in 2019, Netflix's chief content officer has now told Reuters that the streaming service is in "active discussions" with the company about retaining the releases.

So far Disney has only announced that Disney and Pixar branded content will be disappearing from the service, but it has not yet confirmed whether Star Wars and Marvel shows will be a part of this Netflix exodus.

It's the latter that has the potential to be the biggest headache for the streaming service, which has recently produced a number of original shows featuring Marvel's superheroes including Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones.

An original problem

It's hard not to see the irony in Netflix's position. Part of its decision to get into original programming was to reduce its reliance on licensing deals from partners.

Now, however, it's in a situation of having made original programming about another company's IP, and that has the potential to create difficulties in the future.

However, until Disney confirms the fate of its Lucasfilm and Marvel properties on streaming services post-2019, it's likely that these discussions will continue to continue to be active.