Need cheap NBN? This Spintel deal will get you unlimited NBN 12 for the lowest price

Spintel has always offered great value for money across its broadband plans, but thanks to its current deal, you can get hooked up with unlimited data NBN for the lowest price in Australia.

Its NBN 12 plan has been knocked down to just AU$39 a month, making it the cheapest unlimited data NBN 12 plan on offer by AU$11. Even then, the next most affordable plan only offers 100GB of data.

Spintel’s discounted price is only available for your first six months with the service, after which it reverts back to the standard AU$49.95 a month. Even after the discount is over, this deal is still the best value you’ll get from an NBN 12 plan.

NBN 12 plans are limited in what they can do, and Spintel reports peak speeds of up to 10Mbps in the busy evening hours. It would be best-suited to households of one or two people who don’t do much media streaming or big downloads.

You should be able to comfortably browse the internet, send emails and even watch YouTube videos at 1080p with 10Mbps speed.

If you are looking for faster internet, discounted pricing is also on offer across all of Spintel’s broadband range. You can get set up with an NBN 25 plan for AU$49 a month, NBN 50 for AU$59 a month, or NBN 100 for AU$74 each billing.

Note that a discount of AU$10.95 applies for the first six months on the NBN 12, 25 and 100 speed tiers, while the NBN 50 plan will see you save AU$5.95 a month over the first half-year.

All of the provider’s plans come with no lock-in contract as well, so you’re free to jump ship before the discounted period is over.