Archos 97 carbon tablet seeks to rival Google Nexus 7

Can this Google-certified Archos tab challenge the Nexus S?

Archos has announced a new budget tablet, which it hopes can take on the recently-announced Google Nexus 7.

The entry-level Archos 97 carbon tablet brings a multi-touch 9.7-inch, 1,024 x 768 pixel IPS 'HD' display, which is the same size and resolution of the previous-generation Apple iPad 2.

With Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich on board, it brings - unlike many of the cheap Android slates - full Google certification meaning it has access to the core suite of apps and the Google Play Store.

The device boasts 16GB of flash memory, expandable through a micro SDslot, 1GB RAM, a 1GHz ARM Cortex A8 processor, a USB 2.0 slot, 802.11b/n/g Wi-Fi and a mini HDMI output.

7 and 8-inch models coming too

Beyond that's there's a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3 megapixel front-facing lens for video calling.

The device will begin shipping in July and will set you back £219 ($249). It's a little bit more expensive than the Nexus 7, but it does bring that iPad-style extra screen real estate.

The Archos 97 carbon is the first installment of the company's elements range and 7 and 8-inch iterations of the device will follow that may match or even undercut the Nexus 7's attractive £159 ($199) price-tag.