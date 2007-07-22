Third-world laptops used to browse porn

The OLPC wasn't meant for browsing quite like this...

Laptops sent to underprivileged Nigerian children have been used to browse porn websites according to the official News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The laptops were supplied by the One Laptop Per Child (OLPC) project which last week announced a link-up with processor giant Intel . News agency Reuters says a NAN reporter was able to view pornographic images stored on the laptops.

"Efforts to promote learning with laptops in a primary school in Abuja have gone awry as the pupils freely browse adult sites with explicit sexual materials," said the Nigerian news agency.

It seems the guys behind the OLPC scheme are now planning on fitting the laptops with filters to stop inquisitive brains typing in unscrupulous addresses.

