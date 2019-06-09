Microsoft E3 2019 live blog: we're here and ready for the Xbox Two

Vic Hood

13:22 - Keanu reeves is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 and the theatre is going mental. He is definitely a perfect choice for this game.

13:20 - New Cyberpunk 2077 story trailer. The fact it's showing now could mean it's only coming to current generation consoles. Hopefully we're wrong.

13:17 - World Premiere of the Blair Witch. A whole heap of "nope". Releasing August 20, 2019.

13:13 - This will be the "largest showcase of games" at E3 2019. Xbox plan on showing 60 games in total, 14 games from Xbox Games Studios and 34 games on Xbox Games Pass. Spencer also confirmed we'll be hearing more on next-gen Xbox.

13:11 - Phil Spencer is here!

13:10 - Minecraft Dungeons next. Imagine an RPG, dungeon-crawling version of Minecraft with a four-player online and couch co-op mode. It's due out Spring, 2020.

13:08 - Ori and the Will of the Wisps next. New gameplay trailer and release date of February 11, 2020.

13:06 - New title from Ninja Theory is Bleeding Edge. Online melee, 4 v 4 title that looks like a combination of Rage 2 and Borderlands. It''s a neon bloodbath. Technical Alpha starts June 27, 2019.

13:05 - Ninja Theory up next. Let's see what the studio has been up to now its part of the Xbox family.

13:01 - New trailer for The Outer Worlds. Shedding a bit more light on the game's narrative and gives us a look at gameplay. Also, a relase date - October 25, 2019.

13:00 - And we're off! Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference is now underway.

12:55 - Announcement in the theatre has just confirmed the conference will start in five minutes. Prepare yourselves!

12:50 - We've just had a safety announcement so hopefully it's not long until things get underway. It should all be kicking off in just 10 minutes. Currently the Microsoft Theatre is comparable to a rave held by the Grinch - green lights everywhere, trance blaring and dancing influencers. If this is how Phil Spencer gets pumped up then who are we to judge?

12:45 - Rumor has is Microsoft are set to announce a whopping 14 games at today's conference. We're expecting a few of those to be launch titles for the next Xbox, alongside some games which have already been announced. But we're also hoping ol' Phil Spencer has some tricks up his sleeve and hits us with a few surprise announcements.

12:35 - The conference is literally about to start but leaks are still flooding in. According to a tweet by Twitter user Sabi, the next Xbox will have 120FPS, 8K support and backwards compatibility for all consoles.

If that's the case, it will be an insanely powerful console and the PS5 will definitely have its work cut out trying to keep up. Check out the tweet below: