Microsoft E3 2019 live blog: we're here and ready for the Xbox Two

We're live from the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 conference at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
We'll be bringing you all the biggest Xbox news and announcements as they happen. So what are we expecting? The worst kept secret of the show is probably the unveiling of the next Xbox console (or consoles as the case may be). Microsoft has already been teasing Xbox Scarlett in its countdown videos for the show and there's been plenty of rumors to back up the theory that this conference will be focusing on hardware.
Additionally, we're expecting more on Microsoft's cloud-streaming service Project xCloud, a host of unannounced games - perhaps launch titles for the Xbox Two - and details on tiles such as Halo Infinite, Fable 4 and Gears 5.
So get ready to jump in, it's going to be one heck of a ride...
13:45 - Xbox Studios has acquired Double Fine Productions, developer of Brutal Legend and Psychonauts. Tim Schaefer is here with a brand new Psychonauts 2 trailer.
13:42 - Wasteland 3 next. Some more filler.
13:40 - Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. Coming this fall.
13:37 - Flight Simulator coming to Xbox.
13:35 - Xbox Games Pass for PC launches open beta today. Halo: Master Chief collection included. Means we can finally play the Master Chief Collection on PC. Hazaa!!
13:32 - Xbox Game Pass now. From today it's getting Metro Exodus, Batman: Arkham Knight, Hollow Knight and Borderlands: Handsome Collection.
13:30 - Getting our filler of indie titles: Spiritfarer, Battletoads, The Legend of Wright and a load of others coming to Xbox Game Pass.
13:25 - Cyberpunk 2077 is officially releasing April 16, 2020. Pre-orders open now.
Get ready. We have a city to burn.#Cyberpunk2077 16.04.2020Pre-order now: https://t.co/TlAr81PMbC pic.twitter.com/kw5nL45wrEJune 9, 2019
13:22 - Keanu reeves is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 and the theatre is going mental. He is definitely a perfect choice for this game.
13:20 - New Cyberpunk 2077 story trailer. The fact it's showing now could mean it's only coming to current generation consoles. Hopefully we're wrong.
13:17 - World Premiere of the Blair Witch. A whole heap of "nope". Releasing August 20, 2019.
13:13 - This will be the "largest showcase of games" at E3 2019. Xbox plan on showing 60 games in total, 14 games from Xbox Games Studios and 34 games on Xbox Games Pass. Spencer also confirmed we'll be hearing more on next-gen Xbox.
13:11 - Phil Spencer is here!
13:10 - Minecraft Dungeons next. Imagine an RPG, dungeon-crawling version of Minecraft with a four-player online and couch co-op mode. It's due out Spring, 2020.
13:08 - Ori and the Will of the Wisps next. New gameplay trailer and release date of February 11, 2020.
13:06 - New title from Ninja Theory is Bleeding Edge. Online melee, 4 v 4 title that looks like a combination of Rage 2 and Borderlands. It''s a neon bloodbath. Technical Alpha starts June 27, 2019.
13:05 - Ninja Theory up next. Let's see what the studio has been up to now its part of the Xbox family.
13:01 - New trailer for The Outer Worlds. Shedding a bit more light on the game's narrative and gives us a look at gameplay. Also, a relase date - October 25, 2019.
13:00 - And we're off! Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 conference is now underway.
12:55 - Announcement in the theatre has just confirmed the conference will start in five minutes. Prepare yourselves!
12:50 - We've just had a safety announcement so hopefully it's not long until things get underway. It should all be kicking off in just 10 minutes. Currently the Microsoft Theatre is comparable to a rave held by the Grinch - green lights everywhere, trance blaring and dancing influencers. If this is how Phil Spencer gets pumped up then who are we to judge?
12:45 - Rumor has is Microsoft are set to announce a whopping 14 games at today's conference. We're expecting a few of those to be launch titles for the next Xbox, alongside some games which have already been announced. But we're also hoping ol' Phil Spencer has some tricks up his sleeve and hits us with a few surprise announcements.
12:35 - The conference is literally about to start but leaks are still flooding in. According to a tweet by Twitter user Sabi, the next Xbox will have 120FPS, 8K support and backwards compatibility for all consoles.
If that's the case, it will be an insanely powerful console and the PS5 will definitely have its work cut out trying to keep up. Check out the tweet below:
Xbox’s new console, Scarlett, is crazy powerful. 120fps, 8K, Xbox one backwards compatibility, and it’s implied backwards compatibility with ALL Xbox consoles, not 100% sure on all consoles yet but it’s described as “4 generations worth”.9 June 2019
12:30 - We're live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and the atmosphere is buzzing. Every time the music changes, the crowd audibly gasps but - as far as we know - the conference is running a little behind.
11:30 - Let the queuing commence!
Let the queuing begin #XboxE3 pic.twitter.com/STbEn5S8YnJune 9, 2019
