Michael Bay’s explosive Netflix debut 6 Underground gets its first trailer

Before he dedicated his life to assaulting our senses with five(!) Transformers movies, director Michael Bay made some truly enjoyable human-centric action blockbusters, such as The Rock, The Island and Bad Boys.

Now, the filmmaker is going back to what he does best as he prepares to unleash his patented brand of 'Bayhem' on Netflix subscribers, revealing the first trailer for his upcoming actioner 6 Underground, starring the hilarious Ryan Reynolds.

According to the film's official synopsis, "6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will."

Based on the film's explosive trailer, we can surmise that these actions include flooding the top floor of a skyscraper, employing the world's biggest magnet to snatch enemy weapons (along with the enemies themselves) and just generally causing a whole lot of destruction in a variety of picturesque locations across Europe.

Along with Reynolds, 6 Underground also stars Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) and Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier).

6 Underground will drop on Netflix on December 13. In the meantime, you can check out the film's trailer below, which is available in glorious 4K resolution.