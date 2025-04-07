New Mission Impossible trailer shows off Tom Cruise's latest stunts in the final chapter of Paramount's action spy series

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has dropped, and it's packed full of action – as well as featuring Mr Milchick from Severance.

Will Ethan Hunt choose 'Defiant Jazz' in this final Mission: Impossible movie like we saw in one of the best Apple TV+ shows? As much as I'd love to see Tramell Tillman reprise his Choreography and Merriment spectacle from Severance season 2 [spoilers], he's here as a more serious character while Tom Cruise runs here, there and everywhere doing what he so loves to do: putting himself in mortal danger by swinging from a 1930s biplane, jumping off a fighter jet, and getting into deep trouble in deep water.

The trailer, which was first shown during CinemaCon 2025, looks like an absolute hoot and you don't have long to wait to see the movie: it hits theaters in May.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

What can we expect from The Final Reckoning?

We left the last Mission: Impossible movie with an unresolved mission: stopping 'The Entity', a powerful AI, from unleashing havoc on the entire world. And it's not certain that this second instalment – the eighth and apparently final film in the Mission: Impossible franchise – is going to have a happy ending.

Could this be the end of Ethan Hunt's run in life, as well as the end of the line for the movie franchise? It certainly looks that way, with the trailer strongly suggesting that Hunt's luck is about to run out. But given the billions that the Mission: Impossible movies have made, somehow I doubt the studio will want this mission to end without at least the possibility of a future resurrection.

According to director Christopher McQuarrie, the stunts in this movie "will melt your brain" – and one stunt in particular will be more anxiety-inducing than anything you've seen in the series before. "I truly want to puke thinking about the stress," McQuarrie told Empire magazine. "It was intense."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be in theaters from May 23, 2025, before eventually becoming one of the best Paramount+ movies to stream.

