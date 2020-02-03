Mad Monday: score a Samsung soundbar + sub for only AU$395 from Bing Lee

Soundbars are getting more and more popular, and for good reason – less wiring and setup hassles than traditional stereo systems, not to mention that they’re aesthetically pleasing and boost the look of your lounge room.

If you’re on the lookout for a soundbar, Bing Lee is offering the Samsung HW-R650/XY for an unbelievable 43% off.

The sleek Samsung HW-R650/XY comes with a wireless subwoofer so you can enjoy the rumbling bass as you watch your favourite movie. Not only is the subwoofer wireless, you can also connect your soundbar to your TV via Bluetooth, giving you freedom from cable clutter.

Additionally, you can connect other devices to the Samsung soundbar via Bluetooth, meaning you can stream your music off your mobile anywhere, with no strings attached.

Gamers will also appreciate the special ‘Game Mode’ that provides a more immersive and directional sound that kicks your gaming experience up a notch.

You can grab the Samsung HW-R650/XY online for only AU$395, though a AU$40 delivery fee for metropolitan areas applies – that's a massive saving of AU$304.