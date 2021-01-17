Liverpool vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online anywhere

The two most successful teams in England lock horns for the first time this season with table topping bragging rights the reward for the victors - read on for our full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Man United live stream and watching the Premier League online wherever you are right now.

A match that rarely fails to live up to its box office billing, Sunday's clash between these two fierce rivals has perhaps more at stake than there has been for some time, with the Red Devils looking to extend the lead at the top of the Premier League over Jurgen Klopp’s side in second.

Liverpool vs Man United live stream Date: Sunday, January 17 Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 10pm IST/ 3.30am AEDT (Monday) / 5.30am NZDT (Monday) Venue: Anfield, Liverpool (England) Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

After a poor start to the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent side have raised hopes of a genuine title challenge. United leapfrogged Liverpool to go top on Tuesday night, following a battling win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

That victory saw United reach the summit of the league for the first time since the final heady days of Alex Ferguson's reign back in 2013. With Liverpool aiming to draw level with United's tally of 20 titles this season, the stakes couldn't therefore be higher for this match what looks set to be key battle in the campaign.

Liverpool have been somewhat subdued in recent weeks, having picked up only one point from the last nine available to them and scoring just one goal, making a win here is therefore imperative for the home side.

Three points separate the two teams, but a win for Klopp's men would give them the psychical boost of going back to the top thanks to their superior goal difference. This Sunday showdown will also serve as a guide as to who may win this year's FA Cup, after both teams were pitted against each other in the fourth round later this month.

Read on for your full guide to getting an Liverpool vs Man United live stream, and watch this crucial Premier League match no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

This top-of-the-table Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Man United online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's streaming offshoot, Now TV. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Liverpool vs Man United live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Liverpool vs Man United, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Liverpool vs Man United live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch an Liverpool vs Man United live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Man United Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United in India: live stream the EPL game tonight

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Liverpool vs Man United, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Liverpool vs Man United starts at 10pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Liverpool vs Man United: latest team news

United come into the match with little in the way of injury worries, with Swedish defender Victor Lindelof set for a late fitness test having missed the Red Devil's win over Burnley in midweek.

Liverpool meanwhile look set to have midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson deputising in defence once more, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all sidelined.

Diogo Jota also remains absent for the home side with a knee injury, however Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara looks set to start following his return from the treatment table.