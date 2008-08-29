Hands on: Samsung's new X360 notebook

It would be remiss of those looking at the Samsung X360 notebook to ignore the comparisons with the Apple's Macbook Air. But similarly it would be stupid to directly compare them as well.

The X360 is a lovely looking piece of kit, and what's more: it handles Windows Vista like a Ferrari on rails.

Beyond the glamorous exterior (which, being shiny, is an absolute Mecca for fingerprints and greatly devalues the glossy shell) is a 128GB SSD and a decent processor and RAM set too...and despite TechRadar trying to break it, the thing just kept on running.

Bananas

In fact, when we picked it up and loaded everything on the desktop (over 13 icons) and cowered far away in case it caught on fire or something, they all sprang up like monkeys that ate curry bananas.

The thing is so light we even considered throwing it across the room to see if it floated...but decided against this in case we hit one of the children thronging around.

We'll be publishing a much more detailed review soon, but for those that want a PC that can last six hours in real time usage and weighs less than 1.3kg (and have at least £1400 to spend) then we can't see a better device.

But just make sure you wear gloves when you use it...nobody wants fingerprints all over a grand and a half machine, eh?