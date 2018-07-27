Kobo Clara HD may be the Kindle Paperwhite rival you’ve been looking for

A new ereader from Kobo looks set to take on the behemoth of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite as the go-to device for those who want a well-specced option without spending over the odds on extra features.

The Kobo Clara HD comes with a very similar specs list to the Kindle Paperwhite, and a similar price tag of £109.99 / $129.99 / AU$179.95 – Amazon’s ereader is the same price in the UK and Australia, and $119.99 in the US.

Kobo’s latest ereader comes with a 6-inch Carta E Ink touchscreen display that has a resolution of 300 pixels per inch for a crisp reading experience, whether you’re reading regular ebooks or graphic novels.

Fight the Paperwhite

This should look good in any lighting conditions, including direct sunlight or in darkness, as it comes with Kobo’s own ComfortLight PRO technology, which adjusts the lighting and color temperature of the screen to suit the ambient lighting.

The Clara HD has a surprisingly bold look for an ereader. It's only available in black, but has an eye-catching pattern on the rear. That pattern is about more than just looks though, as it makes the device easy to grip.

There’s 8GB of storage (that’s double what's on the Kindle Paperwhite and the same amount as on the basic version of Amazon's more upmarket Kindle Oasis), plus you’ve got access to over five million books on the Kobo store. That’s not as extensive as Amazon’s selection, but it includes a lot of the big hitters you’ll want to read on your next holiday.

We don’t know the exact specs for the battery yet, but we have completed our full review of the Kobo Clara HD to help you decide if this is the ereader for you.