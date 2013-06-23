Twitter expands notifications to include re-retweeted retweets and more

Prepare yourself to receive more Twitter notifications. The social network is delivering more updates to give users greater insight into what's going on around their Twitterverse.

The Next Web reports that users will now receive a notification when a tweet they're mentioned in are favourited by another user.

Previously, users would only receive a notification if one of their own tweets was granted the distinction of a 'favourite' from another user.

Beyond that, and bear with us here, notifications will also occur when another user retweets a tweet that you retweeted!

That kind of makes sense as it'll be interesting to see which of your followers also found the retweeted post funny or interesting.

Too much?

The report suggests Twitter began rolling the new updates over the last few days (or June 17 to be precise).

Have you been receiving extra notifications yet? Has it expanded your Twitterverse or is it just straight-up annoying?

Let us know in the comments section below.