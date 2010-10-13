MySpace's new logo draws a blank

MySpace changes its logo - but is it for the better?

The makers of MySpace have unveiled a new logo, which replaces the word Space with some, er, space.

The logo, which is certainly a bold statement from the company, was unveiled by MySpace VP of user experience Mike Macadaan at the Warm Gun Design conference in San Francisco.

Macadaan's reasoning for the new, arty logo: "MySpace is a platform for people to be whatever they want, so we've decided to give them the space to do it."

All we heard there was white noise but we're sure that the logo will appeal to the MySpace massive.

Space for change

Like the way Bing changes its image every day, MySpace is hoping to bring some random art to fill the (my)space.

When it is added to the website, you will be able to hover over the blank space and check out some randomly chosen art.

It will be interesting to see what reaction the new logo brings to the usually second, currently third most popular social network.

The main problem we've got with it is that the logo looks like it is trying to delete the name MySpace entirely.

Let's just hope it's not prophetic.

Via HypeBot