Internet hypochondriacs, meet your new doctor… Google

One in 20 Google searches are related to health, but no matter what your symptoms might be, you always end up on a forum with someone telling you that your common cold is actually some rare tropical disease and you've only got hours to live.

Google is set to put an end to that problem with the help of its Knowledge Graph. Much like how Google displays an info box at the top of the page when you're searching for, say, key historical figures, it will prominently display information about your health-based inquiry.

You'll get "typical symptoms and treatments" as well as details on how critical the condition is, whether it's contagious, and more.

"Once you get this basic info from Google, you should find it easier to do more research on other sites around the web, or know what questions to ask your doctor," said Google product manager Prem Ramaswami in a blog post.

Google searchinitis

Google worked with a team of doctors to carefully compile its information, meaning you should get straight to the facts and bypass the unnecessary scaremongering.

But Google is careful to warn that it's not the be-all and end-all of medical knowledge. "We know that cases can vary in severity from person to person, and that there are bound to be exceptions. What we present is intended for informational purposes only."

You might remember Google took a stab at personal well-being with Google Health, which was discontinued in 2013.

But with Apple set to make a big push in this area, now's a good time for Google to draw on its resources and offer something itself. Expect to see the new feature in the next few days.