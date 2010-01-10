France considers a new Google tax

The French PM wants net firms such as Google, Yahoo and Facebook to pay more tax in his country in order to boost online sales of books, movies and music.

A new report, commissioned by Nicolas Sarkozy's government, suggests that taxing Google's content heavier would generate funds that could be channelled towards ways of encouraging legal, commercial downloads of content and discouraging the growing problem of online copyright theft.

France has recently introduced a hard-line 'three strikes and you are out' rule in order to deal with online piracy, although that law has still to be finalised.

Patrick Zelnik, the founder of the French PM's wife's record label, and one of the brains behind the report, wants to see the idea taken on board both in France and across the EU.

Tax needn't be taxing

Google is not a big fan of paying tax in Europe, with Olivier Esper, senior policy manager for Google France telling the BBC:"We don't think introducing an additional tax on internet advertising is the right way forward as it could slow down innovation.

"The better way to support content creation is to find new business models that help consumers find great content and rewards artists and publishers for their work."

