Hump day deal: Get a monstrous Sony 75-inch LED TV for under AU$2,000

With the number of streaming services now available Down Under, it’s perhaps no big surprise that Aussies aren’t going to the cinemas as much as they used too. Instead, we’re opting to stay in to curl up on the couch and watch a good movie, or binge watch our favourite TV shows.

If you want to bring a big screen, cinematic style experience to your home, a monstrous TV is the way to do it – and that project doesn’t have to empty your wallet either, with Sony currently offering the 75-inch X85F 4K Ultra HD smart telly at an amazing discounted rate.

The Sony X85F delivers gorgeous 4K picture quality and offers High Dynamic Range colour support to make content more vibrant and detailed.

When it was first released, this TV would have set you back a slightly painful AU$4,699, however Sony is currently offering it for just $1,999 on its eBay store when you use the coupon PICK100.

This discount applies to TVs that have box damage – so if you don’t mind a slightly bruised cardboard box, this is an epic deal on a seriously humongous TV.

Don’t forget to enter code PICK100 at checkout to get the full discount.