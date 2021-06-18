How to watch Luca online: stream the Pixar movie on Disney Plus today

Pixar brings a touch of paradise to our homes with its latest animation landing on the House of Mouse's streaming platform. Exclusive to Disney Plus, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Luca online.

Starring Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer alongside Sacha Baron Cohen and Maya Rudolph, Luca takes us to the Italian Riviera where he's about to have a life-changing summer with his new best friend, Alberto.

How to watch Luca online Release date: June, 18 2021 Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Sacha Baron Cohen Maya Rudolph, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jim Gaffigan Director: Enrico Casarosa Run time: 1 hour, 36 minutes Rating: PG Watch now: stream Luca on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

From Disney's very own Italian, Enrico Casarosa directs a stunning new coming-of-age story about Luca, a sea monster able to take on the human form.

Embarking on an unforgettable summer, Luca is set with the backdrop of the picturesque Italian Riviera. Here Luca goes on an exploration around the town of Portorosso with his new best friend, Alberto.

Based on Italian folklore, Luca's deeply kept secret of his true identity threatens to be revealed in this stunning take inspired by the summers of our youth, and those formative childhood friendships we make along the way.

How to watch Luca online: stream the movie on Disney Plus today

You'll be able to watch Luca online, the brand new animation from Pixar, exclusively on Disney Plus, landing Friday, June 17. Around the globe, the new title is expected to drop at 3am ET / 12pm PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. In addition to being the exclusive home of Luca and other Pixar exclusives, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. That means The Simpsons in full. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - including The Mandalorian - all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month . Plus, the addition of Star on Disney Plus more than doubles the amount of grown-up content on the service for just a marginal price increase. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows at launch include Big Sky, Solar Opposites, and Love, Victor. Parents can sleep easy, too, as the rollout of the channel includes a slew of new parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

In addition to being the exclusive release platform of new Pixar movies like Luca, subscribers can look forward to Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, Cruella, Hamilton, Loki and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premier Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021.

And finally, there's the new Star payload that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

