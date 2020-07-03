How to watch Hamilton online: stream the hit musical on Disney Plus today

Originally scheduled to hit movie theaters in October 2021, the cinematic version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical, Hamilton, has enjoyed the fastest of fast-track releases and is now available to stream on Disney Plus. The record breaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning show is a visionary take on the "ten-dollar Founding Father without a father" - and more cultural phenomenon than Broadway hit. Everyone's home can be the room where it happens today, so don't throw away your shot - here's how how to watch Hamilton online and stream it with Disney Plus right now.

How to watch Hamilton online Disney Plus is the one and only place to watch Hamilton online today. Fortunately, it's super affordable - Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99 a month, making it cheaper to stream Hamilton than rent other major movie releases.

After much anticipation, Hamilton has now hit all of Disney Plus' markets - including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and many more. The movie of the show was shot at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016 and features the production's original cast, which is headlined by Miranda himself playing Alexander Hamilton. Scroll down for full details of the original Hamilton cast that won 11 Tony Awards - Broadway's equivalent of the Oscars.

There are loads of great 4th of July sales going right now, but the release of Hamilton to Disney Plus priced at $6.99/£5.99 a month might just be our favorite offer. The film carries a PG-13 rating in the US, which is roughly equivalent to a 12A in the UK. This means it will muffle two of the three F-bombs that feature in the original song lyrics, to make it family-friendly and suitable for Disney Plus audiences.

But even if you've seen the show performed live, as this writer has, you won't notice the difference. Popular numbers like My Shot, Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) and Satisfied are every bit as mesmerizing as they are in the flesh and the production carries all the same swagger and potency it does on the stage.

Don't delay - your home is now officially the room where it happens, so here's how to watch Hamilton online and stream Lin-Manuel Miranda's epic musical on Disney Plus right now.

How to watch Hamilton online: stream the musical on Disney Plus now

Anyone is countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. After that, Hamilton is sure to be front and center of the platform from July 3 - and if for some strange reason it's not, a quick search will deliver the goods. As well as being the exclusive home of Hamilton, there are loads of other reasons to check out Disney Plus - a fantastic (and fantastic value) streaming service with loads of great content. It features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99 a month. It really is something of a bargain, considering how much you get - and how much of it can't be found anywhere else. Better still, you can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or for the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $12.99 a month. There's so much included, you might forget cable TV ever existed - and yes, you really can have it all for the price of an appetizer!

Hamilton cast: who stars in the Disney Plus movie?

As we've mentioned, the movie version of Hamilton now available for streaming exclusively on Disney Plus features the original cast of the show. Hamilton first debuted off-Broadway in 2015 before being moved to the Richard Rodgers Theatre - an iconic venue that was the perfect home for Miranda's masterpiece.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

