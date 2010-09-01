Panasonic shows off full HD 3D home cinema ranges

Panasonic has shown off its latest Full HD 3D Blu-ray Disc Home Cinema Systems – the SC-BTT755 and the SCBT350.

The new Home Cinema systems bring a healthy dose of the latest 3D tech, and Panasonic is adamant that it brings 'lifelike sounds that make you feel like you are in a movie theatre'.

We're guessing the company doesn't mean the crunching of popcorn and the sounds of snogging from the back row.

Advanced image tech

"Both are equipped with advanced image technologies, like the PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus and Full HD Upsampling, that have proven hugely popular with Panasonic Blu-ray Disc players," explains Panasonic's release.

"These technologies reproduce the ultimate in 3D images, rendering them extremely faithful to the original movies. 3D movie features allow users to experience powerful, dynamic worlds that they have never before encountered, such as exciting leaping effects and enhanced depth, lustre and texture."

The speakers include Advanced Bamboo Cone technology and Kelton Subwoofer with virtual 7.1 channel surround and, of course, the setups support Viera cast.

"The stylish, slim speaker box of the SC-BTT755 suppresses unwanted acoustic reflections to achieve pure, high-quality sound," adds Panasonic.

Wall-mountable

Also shown off is the Full HD 3D Blu-ray Disc Home Cinema System SC-BFT800 – a Slim, Wall-Mountable System.

It features "advanced image technologies, like the PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus and Full HD upsampling".