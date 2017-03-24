Hisense 4K TV does Quantum Dot tech for way less

Following on from its impressive 4K ULED Series 7 TVs from last year, Hisense has kicked things up a notch in 2017 by announcing two new series in its 4K ULED range with more to come later in the year.

The Series 8 will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, with an even sleeker take on the industrial design featured in last year's models, including neat cable management at the rear.

Featuring a technology that Hisense has coined as 'HDR Supreme’, the televisions will provide wide colour gamut visuals and a peak brightness of 1000 nits -- a great improvement over the Series 7.

Supremely dynamic

The Series 9 sets, which also boast 'HDR Supreme’ capability, are larger and even more advanced on the inside. Available in 75-inch and 85-inch, the Series 9 TVs will be the first Hisense displays offered in Australia to pack quantum dot technology.

Both the Series 8 and Series 9 range of 4K ULED TVs will also come equipped with a new and improved smart TV user interface dubbed VIDAA U, which promises to be faster and more streamlined. All television functions and apps will be accessible from an easy-to-use one-dimensional ribbon. VIDAA U will also be able to detect and label all connected external devices.

The Series 8 and 9 4K ULED TVs will be available from July 2017. The 55-inch Series 8 is priced at $2,999 while the 65-inch will go for $3,999. The premium Series 9 TVs will set you back $7,999 for the 75-inch and $10,999 for the 85-inch.

Comparatively, Samsung’s quantum dot-boasting 88-inch Curved 4K SUHD TV has a retail price of $29,999, making Hisense’s 85-incher an incredible deal indeed.