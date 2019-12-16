This is the cheapest external storage per terabyte you can buy

If you're on the lookout for a new storage drive, you can grab a Seagate Expansion desktop external hard drive with a 8TB capacity for just under $125 including free shipping from Amazon.

The model included in this deal is the STEB8000100, which is a desktop drive rather than a portable one - and comes with an 18-inch USB cable (with a flat end) and an 18W external power supply unit plus a 1-year limited warranty.

You can connect it with a compatible device via a USB 3.0 port but doesn’t have any extra external ports.

Seagate Expansion 8TB external hard disk drive, $124.99 This is an exceptionally good deal from Newegg. You won't find anything cheaper anywhere. This 8TB hard disk drive from Seagate will provide plenty of storage space for users that want a HDD that runs cool and is quiet.

The drive is preformatted to Windows and Seagate says that users can transfer content at up to 160MBps. It uses a 3.5-inch external hard disk drive based on SMR technology which means that the write speeds are likely to be very slow. External hard disk drives tend to be cheaper than the equivalent internal hard disk drives because of economies of scale.

It can be cheaper for customers in other countries, to buy it from Newegg than locally, even with taxes and shipping included. At $15.63 per TB, it is the cheapest-per-terabyte storage - internally or externally - available anywhere.