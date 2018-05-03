Google Assistant can now use your voice to control over 5,000 smart home devices

You can now use Google Assistant to control over 5,000 smart home devices, from dishwashers, doorbells and dryers to security systems, switches and sensors.

That's up from 1,500 supported devices back in January, and Google says the increase is down to the fact that it's now partnered "with all major manufacturers of connected devices for the home in the US."

Read more: Polk Assist Google Assistant speaker

It's worth noting the "in the US" part of the quote, as the number of supported devices outside of the States is likely to be lower, but it's positive news for those investing in Google's smart voice assistant.

Smart home devices which now fall under Google Assistant control include cameras, dishwashers, doorbells, dryers, lights, plugs, thermostats, security systems, switches, vacuums, washers, fans, locks, sensors, heaters, AC units, air purifiers, refrigerators and ovens.

More brands on board

Google is rolling out its Assistant to more devices this year as well, including Dish’s Hopper family of set-top boxes in the US, as well as providing voice control for a variety of security devices from ADT, First Alert, Vivint Smart Home, Schlage and Panasonic.

You can interact with Google Assistant on your smartphone, via Google's Home, Home Max and Home Mini smart speakers, or with a host of other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and devices.