PlayStation boss admits the PS4 lineup is looking 'sparse'

Sony's PlayStation President, Andrew House, has acknowledged the PS4 first-party lineup of games is looking "a little sparse this year."

Speaking at this week's Investor Day House seemed remarkably candid about both the lack of first-party titles coming out for Sony's flagship console and the difficulty in gaining third-party exclusives for it.

Originally pegged for a release this year, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has now been given an early 2016 release window to allow for extra development.

With that and Ratchet and Clank's PS4 re-imagining getting delayed until next year to coincide with a movie, things are indeed looking a little sparse ahead of this year's E3.

The massively exciting, open-universe space-sim, No Man's Sky, is still being given a 2015 release date, however. Fingers crossed we see some movement on that in the coming weeks as there are a lot of folk questioning whether the ambitious title will make it out before the end of the year.

Do Sony need full exclusives?

The announcement of Street Fighter V being a console exclusive title for the PS4 though (bizarrely with an accompanying PC release for cross-platform play) is good for Sony, but House admitted "given publishing dynamics and development costs, that's increasingly difficult to secure."

What he says Sony's doing then is to secure more third-party exclusives, but "not necessarily around full exclusivity."

Despite these slightly negative soundbites from the investor day things are still very rosy for the PS4, with sales of over 22million units.

Sales of rival console, Xbox One, however have risen recently, buoyed by Microsoft cutting its retail price a couple of times. But Sony sees no need to follow suit to stay ahead in the race.

Speaking to MCV, Sony UK MD, Fergal Gara, explained "we are proud that we managed to launch at a very competitive price, and demand has held up very strongly for PS4. Therefore, our RRP on day one is our RRP today."

And if demand holds up there's really no reason for Sony to start making moves on its pricing, especially with both rival consoles regularly retailing for less than £300 / $350.

Via MCVUK.