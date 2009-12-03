Wii is fastest selling console in UK history

Nintendo has sold over 6 million Wii consoles in under three years in the UK, which makes it the fastest-selling console in UK history.

Not bad going! And a reminder to Sony and Microsoft that they need to be far more aware of the casual markets in 2010.

Though with the planned arrival of Project Natal on Xbox 360 and the PS3 motion-sensing wand on PlayStation 3, we imagine that next year is going to take casual gaming 'to the next level' as our PR friends are so fond of saying (about everything!).

Inclusive, family-friendly, fun

Nintendo reached the six million figure last week - week ending November 28 – which was a sliver under three years since the console launched on December 8, 2006.

Nintendo UK's Managing Direct, David Yarnton, said: "With its inclusive, family-friendly and fun nature, we're very pleased Wii seems to have captured the imagination of over six million families across the UK and reached such a landmark sales figure in such a short space of time.

"We'll work even harder to ensure that the interest in Wii stretches over months and years, appealing to people of all ages and gaming experience."