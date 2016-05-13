These are the PC games your favourite rock stars play

What are your favorite PC games of all time?

The Total War Series. Total Bloody War. Like the annoying little kid from Time Bandits although without the lisp (if you haven't watched Time Bandits, by the way, then just fucking do it). I was obsessed with war and battles as a kid, which is pretty ironic really seeing as I'd be shit with a mace through my eye, all bleed-y and stuff.

I started with the first in the series, Shogun. It was fantastic, but the whole thing really hit its stride through Medieval, Rome and Medieval 2. Hey, I love the French and everything (GUYS, YOU'RE THE BEST), but there's nothing on earth more satisfying than invading their wonderful country on a laptop screen while wondering how much bread they need to get through the winter. Perfect stuff - it was as if it was designed for me.

Later on, with the possible exception of Shogun 2 the series has got a little stale - the recent Attila tried to jazz it up a bit by making the whole experience a bit more fraught, but it was so grim at times that even a quick ball-punching could have lifted the mood.

Very good work, though; give yourself a hand and all that.

Other than that, BioShock 1 or 2 - I'm not picky. Infinite was fine, but the first ones made me genuinely fearful as I traversed the narrow corridors of my flat (in the same way that the original Half Life had a few years before), and for that I am grateful/still in recovery. Nothing quite beats the experience of harvesting a small girl (or 'Little Sister') for the first time, then taking half an hour or so to wonder exactly what the tits just happened.

Also, the Homeworld games, once the controls were cracked (a whole hour, as I have no patience). Brilliant work everybody. Here, have a nice cake.