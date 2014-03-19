Titanfall for Xbox 360 delayed until April

Can you wait a few more weeks for Titanfall?

Forlorn Xbox 360 owners hoping to jump on the Titanfall bandwagon must wait a little longer to experience the man vs machine multiplayer action, with EA announcing the launch has been delayed until next month.

The 360 iteration of the much-hyped first person shooter from Respawn Entertainment was slated to arrive alongside the Xbox One and PC version on March 11, but was subsequently pushed back until March 28.

Now publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed the game will not launch in Europe until April 11, while Stateside fans can get their hands on it three days earlier on April 8. Australia's release will also be delayed until April, though we aren't sure yet if we will follow Europe or the US.

Explaining the reasons for this latest delay, EA claimed it has spotted 'a few things' that can be improved make the Xbox 360 experience more pleasurable for those rocking Microsoft's console.

All in the frame

"I want to update everyone on Titanfall for Xbox 360 in development with Bluepoint Games," said Patrick Soderlund, executive vice president of the EA Games. "I've been playing the game a lot, and it is fantastic.

"But we see a few things that can be made even better, so we're giving Bluepoint a little more time to do just that and deliver an epic Titanfall experience for Xbox 360 players. Titanfall for Xbox 360 will now be releasing on April 8 in North America, and beginning on April 11 in Europe.

"The game will feature the same 6v6 gameplay, maps, modes, weapons and Burn Cards as the Xbox One and PC versions of the game."

Recent reports have cited frame rate issues caused by the conversion as a potential reason for the delay.

Via Guardian