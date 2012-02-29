Limited edition white Xbox 360 Kinect bundle on the way

White is the new black

Microsoft is releasing a special edition white Xbox 360 4GB Kinect bundle in May.

The limited edition bundle includes an Xbox 360 4GB console with gloss white finish, plus a matching white Kinect sensor and wireless controller.

Also included is Kinect Sports, Kinect Adventures and a three month Xbox LIVE Gold subscription.

The albino bundle is on sale now in the US, Canada, Mexico, Asia, Australia, Japan, Colombia and Chile, but white console fans in Europe will have to wait until 4 May.

May the fourth be with you

Considering the timing of the release, we'd instead recommend plumping for the Star Wars Kinect bundle (£350) which indludes a hard drive that's 80 times bigger, an R2D2-inspired 320GB Xbox 360, a wireless controller with a C3PO paint job and a white Kinect sensor.

The Star Wars edition is available earlier than the plain white version, hitting the shelves on 3 April.

If that's not your bag, the cheaper White Limited Edition 4GB bundle will set you back £249.99.

Via thisisxbox.com