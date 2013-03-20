Hackers target high-profile Microsoft employees' Xbox accounts

Microsoft has revealed that the Xbox Live accounts of several of its high-profile employees are currently the subject of a hacking attack.

Hackers have been using third-party agencies to collect US social security numbers, which they have then used to gain access to the Xbox Live accounts of several current and former employees.

Microsoft told us in a statement that "a group of attackers are using several stringed social engineering techniques to compromise the accounts of a handful of high-profile Xbox Live accounts held by current and former Microsoft employees".

Hacked off

Microsoft is clearly working to fix the problem, though this isn't the first time that Redmond has faced hack attacks, with Live account information having been stolen in the past.

It also added: "We are actively working with law enforcement and other affected companies to disable this current method of attack and prevent its further use."

Microsoft might be able to get around the issue this time (again), but it's a stark reminder that in the age of cybercrime, no loophole is ever uncompromisable.