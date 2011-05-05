Anonymous again denies PSN attack

The PSN outage is proving to be hugely damaging for Sony

The online activist group known as Anonymous has issued a statement to deny Sony accusations that it was behind the recent PlayStation Network hack.

Earlier today Sony implicated the group after finding the word "Anonymous" planted a file on the Sony Online Entertainment portal.

The intrusion to both the PSN and SOE are believed to have compromised the personal data of up to 100 million users, with Sony scrambling to find those responsible.

However, Anonymous, who also denied the attack after it was fingered in the initial aftermath, has reiterated that credit card fraud and data theft is not on the organisation's agenda.

Criminal activity

The statement read: "Anonymous has never been known to have engaged in credit card theft.

"Public support is not gained by stealing credit card info and personal identities, we are trying to fight criminal activities by corporations and governments, not steal credit cards."

"If a legitimate and honest investigation into the credit card is conducted, Anonymous will not be found liable. While we are a distributed and decentralized group, our 'leadership' does not condone credit card theft."

"We are concerned with erosion of privacy and fair use, the spread of corporate feudalism, the abuse of power and the justifications of executives and leaders who believe themselves immune personally and financially for the actions they undertake in the name of corporations and public office."

The statement leaves open the possibility that the hacker may have been a rogue member of the group, or another body trying to pin the blame on Anonymous.

