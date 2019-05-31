Game of Thrones VR experience takes you Beyond The Wall

Whether you loved the ending or loathed it, the end of Game of Thrones will leave a Jon Snow-shaped hole in our hearts for years to come.

If you're missing HBO's epic series already, you'll be pleased to know that winter is coming once more, with the launch of a VR game called Beyond The Wall, which is exclusive to HTC's Viveport Infinity subscription platform.

According to Engadget, the new VR title sees you join the Night's Watch to "defend The Wall against an army of the dead", battling Wights and undead polar bears alike with a flaming (yes, flaming) sword.

The game is available from today (May 31) in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Image credit: HBO (Image: © HBO)

How can I play Beyond The Wall?

First things first: you'll need a HTC Viveport Infinity subscription to play this game. The subscription service, which has been dubbed 'Netflix for VR', allows users "unrestricted access to the service’s library of over 600 apps and games", as well as "exclusive membership benefits such as the revamped Viveport Video application".

A subscription package will set you back $12.99 / £12.99 per month, while an annual subscription will cost $99 / £99 for the year – but of course, that's not the only cost involved with VR gaming.

You'll also need a compatible VR headset. In this case, you have a choice between the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift, although Viveport Infinity is also getting support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets from June 5.

With a $499 / £499 starting price for the standard HTC Vive headset, VR gaming's not exactly a cheap hobby.

Still, if you're desperate for another taste of life in the Night's Watch, you may just find yourself saving up your pennies.

Via Engadget