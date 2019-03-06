Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is now Fitbit’s cheapest smartwatch

A smartwatch doesn’t have to cost a fortune and the newly announced Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is evidence of that.

Coming in at $159.95 / £149.99 /AU$249.95 it’s a chunk cheaper than the £199.99 / $199.95 / AU$299.95 standard Fitbit Versa – a device which itself is cheaper than the Fitbit Ionic.

Despite the relatively low price, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition still sounds reasonably feature-rich, as it has a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, activity tracking, the ability to run apps, support for notifications from your phone, and supposedly four or more days of battery life between charges.

Other features include automatic exercise tracking, a cardio fitness level and female health tracking. What it lacks compared to the standard Fitbit Versa is a count of the floors you’ve climbed, swim lap counting, on-screen workouts and support for music.

There’s also of course no Fitbit Pay, which isn’t found on the standard Versa either but is available on the Special Edition model.

Image 1 of 4 The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition in White. Image credit: Fitbit Image 2 of 4 This is the Versa Lite Edition in Lilac. Image credit: Fitbit Image 3 of 4 Here it is in Mulberry. Image credit: Fitbit Image 4 of 4 And here it is in Marine Blue. Image credit: Fitbit

Features aside, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition has what’s described as an easy-to-use, lightweight, comfortable, one-button design, available in a range of vibrant colors that are designed to appeal to a youthful audience.

Availability should start from mid-March and when it lands you’ll also be able to buy additional straps made from various materials, including silicone, woven, stainless steel and Horween Leather.

But the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition isn’t the only new Fitbit and despite its name it’s also not the cheapest of the new arrivals.

Alongside it the Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR and Fitbit Ace 2 have all been announced as well and are all cheaper, though that’s because they’re fitness trackers rather than fitness-focused smartwatches.