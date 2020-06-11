Expand your home tech with the Google Home Max and save AU$198

The Good Guys has proven how good it really is at supplying banging deals by discounting the Google Home Max for the second time in a matter of months by a huge 50%.

The largest and most powerful from Google’s family of smart speakers, the Home Max houses two 4.5-inch subwoofers that produce amazing bass levels – perfect for background music to elevate your mood as you relax after a long day.

This device also has Google Assistant built-in so you won’t have to muddle around with a remote or phone to play your favourite tune – simply state “Hey Google” and the rest is a piece of cake.

In addition to this, the Google Home Max’s newly improved microphone will even pick up your voice over max volume – a great bonus if you’re one to unashamedly blast the old school hits but still love to use voice commands.

What sets the Google Home Max apart from most other smart speakers is that it’ll adjust its music playback automatically depending on room-size and placement. This is super handy and an incredible advancement in home tech which makes it one of the smartest speakers around!

Grab yours today from The Good Guys for the ripper price of AU$199 – that’s a massive saving of AU$198!