Ecovacs' Deebot U2 is a new, affordable robot vacuum that will mop your floors too

Robot vacuum cleaners can be incredibly expensive gadgets, but a new, affordable option from Ecovacs has just arrived on Australian shores, and it will clean your floors for just AU$399 – that’s less than half the price of most rivals.

The Deebot U2 has joined the Ecovacs range as its new entry-level option, and it’s a dual-function droid with vacuuming and mopping capabilities.

Ecovacs promises it has strong suction power, with a standard mode for everyday use, while the Max+ mode is said to deliver a deeper clean by boosting suction power up to 2.5 times.

When it comes to wiping down hard floors, you’ll need to manually attach the mopping plate and fill the water reservoir – this will then switch the device to mopping mode.

There’s a smart navigation system onboard, which Ecovacs says works on hard floors to determine its best cleaning path, while anti-collision sensors and bumpers are said to protect furniture from damage.

It uses the EcovacsHome app, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and is the same app used to control the brand’s more expensive models, such as the Deebot Ozmo T8.

The app allows you to schedule cleaning times and control cleaning modes such as edge and spot cleaning for those areas that need a little extra attention.

Ecovacs has kept the cost down by removing some of its more premium features, such as advanced mapping, but you do have the option of getting some of this tech for an additional fee.

A magnetic boundary stripe can be purchased separately, and it allows you to block off certain rooms or areas of your home where you don’t want the droid to venture to.

Ecovacs promises its new robot vacuum has a battery life of up to 110 minutes, and it will automatically dock into its charger when it’s running out of juice. By comparison, the much more expensive T8 has a battery life of up to three hours, though it retails for a huge AU$1,299.