Dyson's V11 Outsize Pro gets tempting AU$250 discount in early Click Frenzy sale

Dyson got us very excited by announcing the V15 Detect for Australia, but this innovative, laser-lit vacuum cleaner isn't available to buy until May 27. Until then, the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro is the most powerful and expensive handstick in the brand's catalogue, retailing for an eye-watering AU$1,349!

However, if you take advantage of the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 sale, you can snap up this powerful sucker (and we mean that in the most complimentary way possible) for AU$1,099.

To put that discount into perspective: you're getting the most powerful Dyson yet (at least until we test the new V15 Detect), a bin canister that's got a 1.9L capacity (150% more than the standard V11 range) and a cleaning head that's got 25% more footprint to get your cleaning done quicker. Plus, it ships with a total of nine attachments, including two cleaner heads for different floor types.

While admittedly still expensive after discount, these advantages offer good bang for you buck if you really want the best of the best.

If saving an additional AU$50 on the discounted price of the V11 Outsize Pro is something you'd jump at, then the V11 Complete Pro is also discounted, but by only AU$200. The only difference between these two V11 models is the bin capacity – you'll get the standard 0.76L canister in the Complete Pro – and you'll be paying AU$1,049 for it instead.

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,349 AU$1,099 at Dyson (save AU$250) It's currently the biggest and bestest from Dyson – at least until the V15 Detect becomes available to buy – and carries a price tag to match. But this Click Frenzy offer makes the V11 Outsize Pro a little closer to affordable. So if your budget does stretch a little, and you really do want to get a great vacuum cleaner, then this is your chance. Save AU$250 on this magnificent machine.View Deal

Dyson V11 Complete Pro | AU$1,249 AU$1,049 at Dyson (save AU$200) For the next best thing... well, it's pretty much the same vacuum cleaner as the V11 Outsize, just without the large bin, so it's still the best you can get, including the same nine attachments. While the discount isn't as tempting here, it still drops the price by a small margin. A little enticing, perhaps?View Deal

If either of the above two models are still too expensive for you after discount, you can opt for one of Dyson's older models. This Click Frenzy, the big brand has shaved AU$250 off the RRP of the V10 Absolute and the V8 Absolute models as well. And for something even more affordable, you can opt for the Dyson V7 Motorhead, which will also see you save AU$250.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) The last time the V10 Absolute was discounted, it was AU$899. So this is one of the best prices we've seen so far on a vacuum cleaner that began the spree of innovations at Dyson. Despite being a couple of years old, the V10s remain some of the most powerful machines, performing on par with some corded vacuums. The Absolute+ gets you two cleaner heads and seven additional tools in the box, and a runtime of 60 minutes.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$899 AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) It may no longer be a pipe dream to own a powerful Dyson machine. The V8 Absolute offers real good bang for your hard-earned buck as not only does it have enough power to deal with hair and fur on carpets, but also gets you a maximum of 40 minutes of fade-free runtime. In the box are two cleaning heads for different floor types and four additional tools – available now for just AU$648 (that's over 27% off!)View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$599 AU$349 at Dyson (save AU$250) Even the V7 can hold its own. While a year younger than the V8, it is the base V-series model at present, but that doesn't stop it from sucking up almost anything in its path. The Motorhead Origin, though, only ships with one cleaning head and the Combination tool, but it is currently the cheapest Dyson option. There's AU$250 to be saved on this vacuum that gives you a top of 30 minutes of fade-free runtime.View Deal

If you're not in the market for a Dyson vacuum cleaner and you were hoping to snap up one of the company's excellent purifier fans, you're in luck. Both purifier fan/heater models from Dyson are discounted.

The Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier is discounted by AU$250. That brings the price down to AU$549 from a very premium AU$799, while the more premium Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater is discounted down to AU$699 from AU$899.