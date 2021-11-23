Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer gets rare AU$170 discount for Black Friday

There is simply no better hair dryer than the Dyson Supersonic, and now this luxe device can be snapped up from eBay for a discounted price of AU$429. That’s a solid AU$170 saving on the premium hair dryer, which has a retail price of AU$599.

The deal is available on the black version of the Dyson Supersonic (HD03), and it’s exclusive to eBay Plus members. You’ll need to enter the code PLUSHD03 at checkout to redeem the offer, which will drop today (Wednesday, November 24) at 10am AEDT on eBay.

You’ll need to be quick to snag it though, as there’s only 100 units of the Dyson Supersonic available – head to eBay if you’re keen to buy.

Dyson Supersonic (HD03) eBay Plus exclusive Dyson Supersonic (HD03) | AU$599 AU$429 on eBay (save AU$170) The Dyson Supersonic is an excellent hair dryer, which comes with a suitably hefty price tag of AU$599. It’s comfortable to hold with easy-to-use settings, but most importantly, it has a powerful airflow (that’s quiet too). eBay Plus members can now score a AU$170 discount on the device at eBay, just enter the code PLUSHD03 to secure the deal.

This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the Supersonic, but it’s close to it, and we feel pretty confident this model won’t drop any lower as we get closer to Black Friday.

The Supersonic has strong airflow that our review found dries hair quickly and styles it just as fast too. Better yet, it’s quieter than the competition. One of our gripes though, was that we found its control buttons to be awkwardly placed, but this is a small nitpick for an otherwise fantastic hair dryer.

It’s also compact, so it won’t take up a ton of space in your bathroom or your suitcase, and it can be versatile too thanks to its easy-to-use magnetic attachments. Do note that these attachments are sold separately, which you can check out on Dyson’s website.