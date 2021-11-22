Dyson's Black Friday sale includes AU$300 off the epic Outsize Total Clean vacuum

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners in the business, but they're also some of the most expensive – case in point, the Dyson V15 Detect is by far the most expensive one the company has yet made. Even the now three-year-old Dyson Cyclone V10 carries a four-figure price tag on one of its models!

So when the opportunity to save on a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner presents itself – like the annual Black Friday sale – it's best to grab that opportunity and suck up those savings (pun absolutely intended).

Dyson's Black Friday sale is on specific models only, though, and sadly the brand new V15 Detect misses out. However, there's a very generous AU$304 discount on one of the Dyson Outsize models, which gets you the biggest bin canister Dyson has ever used in its handsticks. This offer sees the Dyson Outsize Total Clean drop to just AU$995.

That's not all, though. You can even save AU$250 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ and AU$204 on the Dyson V8 Animal.

(Not in Australia? Scroll down for deals in your region).

These are decent savings, but if you've had your eye on the V15 Detect, check out our dedicated Black Friday deals page to see if any other retailer is offering a discount on the laser-lit cordless vacuum cleaner when Black Friday proper comes knocking on November 26.

In the meantime, here are our picks of the best Dyson Black Friday deals:

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean | Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean | AU$1,199 AU$1,069 at Dyson (save AU$30) OK, we agree this isn't a great discount but we'd be doing you a disservice by not listing the 2021 release here. Like the V15 Detect, we really weren't expecting one of the latest models to get any kind of discount, so to see this laser-lit version get a price cut is encouraging. If this suits your budget, then you're getting a very powerful machine with up to 60 minutes of fade-free runtime, the Laser Slim Fluffy tool, the new Hair Screw tool and a bonus filter to boot.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean | Dyson Outsize Total Clean | AU$1,299 AU$995 at Dyson (save AU$304) The Dyson Outsize Absolute has a 60-minute run time, a larger head that can cover 25% more floor than the standard V15, and a bin that's 150% bigger too. With its Fluffy cleaner head it's able to capture more dust than ever – and with AU$304 off the price to boot, this is a Black Friday deal to grab while you can.

Dyson V10 Absolute+ | Dyson V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) This version of the V10 is more expensive as it comes with not just the usual two cleaning heads, but also ships with seven extra tools and attachments, offering plenty of bang for your hard-earned buck. It also offers 30% more suction power than a V8 and ups the battery life to a top of 60 minutes on the standard setting.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal | Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal | AU$899 AU$779 at Dyson (save AU$120) If you'd like the power of the V10 but don't quite need the seven different attachments that the Absolute model comes with, you can keep a tighter rein on your spend and get the V10 Animal instead. The only difference between the Absolute and the Animal? This one just has four additional tools in the box.

Dyson V8 Animal | Dyson V8 Animal | AU$699 AU$495 at Dyson (save AU$204) So it doesn't have the same power as the newer Dyson vacuum cleaners, but don't dismiss the V8 just yet. It's still got plenty of grunt to get your carpets clean, and can offer a maximum runtime of 40 minutes. Perfect for small homes and apartments. This particular V8 model ships with four tools in the box, and Dyson will throw in a bonus filter as well.

Dyson V7 Cord-free | Dyson V7 Cord-free | AU$599 AU$399 at Dyson (save AU$200) It's the cheapest way to get yourself a Dyson but that doesn't mean you're making a whole load of sacrifices in terms of performance. It might be the base Dyson handstick available today, but it's still got decent suction power and offers up to 30 minutes of battery life.

More Dyson deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Dyson vacuums right here. We've scoured the web to find the best deals and offers available in your region.