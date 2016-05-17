Nest just became friends with a bunch of smart home devices

In the countdown craze to Google IO 2016, Alphabet-owned Nest went and made nice with a slew of smart home devices thanks to expanded Works with Nest integrations.

New API capabilities let third-party devices sync up with Nest's products, which should result in a more complete smart home solution for consumers.

Freshly minted Works with Nest partnerships include August, LIFX, simplehuman, AT&T, Belkin Wemo, Lutron, Misfit, P&G, Waxman and Skybell.

To give you an idea of what these products can do working simpatico with Nest's offerings, here's a sampling:

The August Doorbell Cam is teaming up with Nest Cam, letting you see everything both systems capture anywhere in your home on the August app. If you have LIFX bulbs and a Nest Cam, motion detected by the latter in an Activity Zone will turn on the former so you can see what's going down.

With the AT&T Digital Life app, you can now adjust your Nest Learning Thermostat and monitor everything else the app keeps track of, all in one place. Wemo-controlled lights will automatically turn off once your Learning Thermostat senses no one is home, and, if you wear your Misfit to bed, it will tell the thermostat to warm up the house before you wake up.

SkyBell is the only new partner for the Nest Protect smoke detector; if it senses smoke or CO seeping into your house, the SkyBell button will glow red so you know something is wrong.

We'll likely hear more about these integrations and perhaps others during the IO opening keynote Wednesday. Nest seems keen on making plenty of smart home friends, and this sounds like the beginning of a larger push for pals.