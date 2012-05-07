Apple launches iOS 5.1.1 with AirPlay and HDR photo bug fixes

Apple has released its latest software update for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, with iOS 5.1.1 bringing a number of minor bug fixes.

The new version of the mobile OS can be downloaded over the air, and improves the reliability of the AirPlay video feature which was under-performing "in some circumstances."

iOS 5.1.1 also offers a fix to improve the "reliability of using HDR option for photos taken using the Lock Screen shortcut."

Prelude to iOS 6?

The update also solves problems for users when switching between 2G and 3G networks, while issues syncing bookmarks and the Reading List using the Safari browser have also been addressed.

Finally, iOS 5.1.1 puts paid to a pop-up message informing users a successful purchase has been unsuccessful.

The update comes amid reports that the launch of iOS 6 is little over a month away.

The company's annual WWDC developer's conference has been booked for June 11 in San Francisco and has often provided the venue for important software announcements.

