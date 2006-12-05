Toshiba's 100GB 1.8-inch hard drive

The 100GB hard disk drives won't be available for end users

Toshiba has developed a 1.8-inch hard disk drive that increases storage space by 25 per cent.

Used in compact notebook computers and high-capacity music players, such as Apple iPods , 1.8-inch hard disk drives can currently manage 80GB worth of data. Toshiba aims to beef that up to 100GB with its new 1.8-inch drive.

About the size of a PC card, the new higher-capacity drives are due to go into mass production early next year, Toshiba said.

The 100GB hard disk drives won't be available for end users, but instead to companies to integrate into their products, which surely shouldn't take long.

Toshiba will show off the new 100GB drives at CES next year. Anna Lagerkvist