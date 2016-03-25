Here are the cars to see at the 2016 New York Auto Show

Acura freshened up the 2017 MDX for NYAS with a new schnoz. Gone is the beak-shaped grille of Acura's of the last few years. In its place is a diamond pentagon grille from the Precision Concept. The excellent Acura Jewel Eye LED headlights receive a modest tweak to complement the new grille, too.

I'm still conflicted on how I feel about the new look, because Acura toned down the beak grille greatly with the 2014 MDX. The new diamond pentagon grille looks good, but the extremely large Acura badge doesn't flow well with the conservative styling of the rest of the crossover utility vehicle (CUV).

Looks aside, AcuraWatch, its driver assist technology suite, comes standard on all 2017 model year MDX's. AcuraWatch includes automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning (LDW), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keeping assist (LKAS) and full-speed range adaptive cruise control (ACC). I've tested out AcuraWatch in the lower-rung ILX and found LKAS to work, but ACC is aggressive on the throttle and downright scary at times.

It's not just looks and new standard equipment on the 2017 MDX, there's a new transmission and hybrid option -- the MDX Sport Hybrid. Taking technology from the RLX Sport Hybrid, the hybrid family-hauler gains 35 horsepower (hp) over the standard 3.5-liter V6. The MDX Sport Hybrid packs a smaller 3.0-liter V6 engine mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) with an electric motor to power the front wheels and two electric motors for the rear wheels.

Total power from the hybrid powertrain is 325 hp. Acura predicts a US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fuel economy rating of 25/26/26 for city/highway/combined, which is 7-mpg higher in the city than the standard V6.

The electric all-wheel drive (eAWD) system gives the MDX the confidence of Super Handling AWD (SH-AWD) without the drive shaft going down the center of the car for that extra bit of middle seat legroom. Or there's the option to forgo the middle seat for a pair of second-row captain chairs with center console so you can charge two USB-powered devices while storing diapers, baby wipes and juice boxes.

Expect the 2017 Acura MDX to arrive later this year to take your kids to soccer practice and PTA meetings.