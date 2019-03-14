Canon to bring upcoming RF lenses to The Photography Show 2019

Canon has announced that it will be bringing mockups of five upcoming RF lenses to The Photography Show in Birmingham, UK.

Canon announced six RF lenses as being in development last month, alongside the EOS RP mirrorless camera. The company hasn't specified which of the six lenses will be on show which opens on March 16, but says this will be the first time the mockups will be exhibited in Europe since they were announced last month.

The lenses in development are the RF 85mm f/1.2L USM, RF 85mm f/1.2L USM DS, RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM, RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, RF 70-200mm f/12.8L IS USM, and the RF 24-240mm f/14-6.3 IS USM. These join the existing RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM, RF 50mm f/1.2L USM, RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM and RF 28-70mm f/2L USM for a total of 10 optics.

Image 1 of 6 Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM. Credit: Canon Image 2 of 6 Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM. Credit: Canon Image 3 of 6 Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM. Credit: Canon Image 4 of 6 Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM DS. Image credit: Canon Image 5 of 6 Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM. Credit: Canon Image 6 of 6 Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM. Credit: Canon

Users of the two cameras in the series, the EOS RP and the more senior EOS R model, are also able to use them in conjunction with EF lenses developed since 1987 via one of three adapters.

The EOS R system was launched in September, and sits alongside Canon's EOS M system, whose models all employ APS-C-type sensors.

The Photography Show runs from March 16-19. Canon will be exhibiting on stands D141 and E131.