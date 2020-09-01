Binge reading: Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite gets a AU$20 price drop

Ereaders have been exploding in popularity lately – this surge of demand quite possibly steams from people stuck indoors wanting to fill the extra hours in their days with something move constructive than just binge-watching Netflix.

Reading is a fantastic hobby that expands your mind, deepens your knowledge and takes the lid off your imagination. What's even better is that the best ereaders around are currently being discounted by major retailers so you can grab yours without making a dent in your back pocket.

Not sure which ereader is right for you? Checkout our list of the best ereaders for Australians in 2020

At the moment, the best device available for quality and price is Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. Currently on sale for AU$179 through Amazon, this ereader is one of the more affordable options in the Kindle series, and the latest iteration is thinner and lighter than ever before.

The Paperwhite has a stunning 6-inch screen with a 300ppi resolution that makes the words sharp and clear, creating a better reading experience overall. It’s also packed with 8GB of storage and is Wi-Fi enabled so you can download books from the Kindle Store whenever you wish.

You’ll also be able to adjust the built-in light from white to warmer hues to reduce eye strain caused by blue light– a nifty feature, especially when you’re in the habit of reading before bed.

However, unlike the Oasis, the Paperwhites chassis hasn’t been designed for single-hand use, so that’s something to keep in mind when deciding what ereader to get.

That said, the Paperwhite does feature IPX8 waterproofing, and the battery will go weeks before you need to recharge – this combined with all of the above features, makes this ebook a perfect companion, whether at home or out-and-about.

If this sounds like the deal you’ve been looking for, don’t hesitate to grab yours today through Amazon and save a handy AU$20.

Want to know more? Read our review of the Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite | AU$179 (was AU$199; save AU$20) Grab Amazon’s mid-range ereader and get lost in the immersive world of reading for only AU$179. This nifty ereader is waterproof (so it’s safe from accidental bath incidents), has a glamorous 6-inch screen and is Wi-Fi enabled – everything you need in an ereader. Head to Amazon to secure your very own portable library today. View Deal