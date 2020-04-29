Avast's Premium Security package is 20% off right now

With the sudden shift to remote working and learning, there’s a chance you’ve found yourself having to use a potentially unsecure home network. It’s been reported that hackers are taking advantage of this predicament, but thankfully, there’s ways to protect yourself online.

You might know Avast Antivirus for its free software, but it also offers paid solutions with extra layers of protection – and now you can get Avast's Premium Security with a 20% discount.

Prices vary depending on your operating system, but you can cover one Windows PC for the reduced price of AU$71.99 a year, or one Mac for just AU$63.99 each year.

Or, if you live in a busy household, you can go for the multi-device deal – definitely the most cost-effective option in our books – which covers up to 10 devices for the discounted cost of just AU$87.99 a year. This package will protect all your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS gadgets.

While the free download blocks viruses and spyware, the Avast Premium Security suite adds to that ransomware protection, a firewall, a spam filter, secure file deletion and webcam hijacking protection.

There’s other welcome bonuses too, such as a Wi-Fi inspector that warns you of network weaknesses and intruders in real time, and a software updater that automatically finds and installs missing security patches.

